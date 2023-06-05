Volvo C40 Recharge v/s Hyundai IONIQ 5: EVs compared
Volvo is gearing up to unveil the C40 Recharge in India on June 14. This will be the carmaker's second offering in the 'Pure electric' line-up, after the highly-successful XC40 Recharge on our shores. With an expected price tag of around Rs. 50-55 lakh (ex-showroom), the crossover rivals the capable Hyundai IONIQ 5. Can the Swedish fighter take down the South Korean brawler?
Why does this story matter?
- As a move toward a green and sustainable future, Volvo has been developing all-new BEVs and PHEVs for various global markets.
- After witnessing a positive response to the XC40 Recharge in India, the Swedish carmaker has decided to expand its portfolio with its second offering, the C40 Recharge.
- However, the crossover EV will have to face tough competition in the form of IONIQ 5.
Volvo C40 Recharge looks more pleasing to the eye
Volvo C40 Recharge features a sloping roofline, a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, LED headlights with "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, flared wheel arches, designer alloy wheels, and vertically-stacked LED taillights. The IONIQ 5 follows Hyundai's "Parametric Dynamics" philosophy and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, LED headlamps with squared DRLs, a black band in place of a grille, pixelated LED taillights, flush-fitted door handles, and 20-inch wheels.
Both EVs are equipped with multiple airbags and ADAS functions
Volvo C40 has a five-seater cabin with an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, a Harman Kardon sound system, a 9.0-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has upholstery made using sustainable materials, a glass roof, power-adjustable seats, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, a dual 12.3-inch screen setup, six airbags, and Level-2 ADAS functions.
Hyundai IONIQ 5 is an overall larger car
Volvo C40 has a length of 4,440mm, a width of 1,873mm, a height of 1,591mm, and a wheelbase of 2,702mm. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is 4,635mm long, 1,890mm wide, 1,625mm tall, and offers a wheelbase of 3,000mm.
IONIQ 5 promises a longer driving range
Internationally, Volvo C40 Recharge is offered with either a single motor (231hp/330Nm) or a dual motor setup (408hp/660Nm) that is paired with a 78kWh battery pack. The EV has a claimed range of up to 440km on a single charge. Hyundai IONIQ 5 packs an electric motor (214.5hp/350Nm) paired with a 72.6kWh battery pack. The EV delivers a range of up to 631km.
Which one should you choose?
In India, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 45.95 lakh, while we are expecting the Volvo C40 Recharge to be priced at around Rs. 50-55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). For reference, the latter starts at £47,100 (approximately Rs. 48.32 lakh) in the UK. In our opinion, the IONIQ 5 makes more sense in our country.