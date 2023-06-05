Auto

Volvo C40 Recharge v/s Hyundai IONIQ 5: EVs compared

Volvo is gearing up to unveil the C40 Recharge in India on June 14. This will be the carmaker's second offering in the 'Pure electric' line-up, after the highly-successful XC40 Recharge on our shores. With an expected price tag of around Rs. 50-55 lakh (ex-showroom), the crossover rivals the capable Hyundai IONIQ 5. Can the Swedish fighter take down the South Korean brawler?

As a move toward a green and sustainable future, Volvo has been developing all-new BEVs and PHEVs for various global markets.

After witnessing a positive response to the XC40 Recharge in India, the Swedish carmaker has decided to expand its portfolio with its second offering, the C40 Recharge.

However, the crossover EV will have to face tough competition in the form of IONIQ 5.

Volvo C40 Recharge looks more pleasing to the eye

Volvo C40 Recharge features a sloping roofline, a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, LED headlights with "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, flared wheel arches, designer alloy wheels, and vertically-stacked LED taillights. The IONIQ 5 follows Hyundai's "Parametric Dynamics" philosophy and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, LED headlamps with squared DRLs, a black band in place of a grille, pixelated LED taillights, flush-fitted door handles, and 20-inch wheels.

Both EVs are equipped with multiple airbags and ADAS functions

Volvo C40 has a five-seater cabin with an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, a Harman Kardon sound system, a 9.0-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has upholstery made using sustainable materials, a glass roof, power-adjustable seats, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, a dual 12.3-inch screen setup, six airbags, and Level-2 ADAS functions.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 is an overall larger car

Volvo C40 has a length of 4,440mm, a width of 1,873mm, a height of 1,591mm, and a wheelbase of 2,702mm. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is 4,635mm long, 1,890mm wide, 1,625mm tall, and offers a wheelbase of 3,000mm.

IONIQ 5 promises a longer driving range

Internationally, Volvo C40 Recharge is offered with either a single motor (231hp/330Nm) or a dual motor setup (408hp/660Nm) that is paired with a 78kWh battery pack. The EV has a claimed range of up to 440km on a single charge. Hyundai IONIQ 5 packs an electric motor (214.5hp/350Nm) paired with a 72.6kWh battery pack. The EV delivers a range of up to 631km.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 45.95 lakh, while we are expecting the Volvo C40 Recharge to be priced at around Rs. 50-55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). For reference, the latter starts at £47,100 (approximately Rs. 48.32 lakh) in the UK. In our opinion, the IONIQ 5 makes more sense in our country.