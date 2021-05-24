Discount worth Rs. 3.3 lakh on the Volvo XC40 SUV

Volvo XC40 can be bought with a Rs. 3.3 lakh discount

Swedish automaker Volvo has announced a discount of Rs. 3.26 lakh on its cheapest car in India, the XC40 SUV. The vehicle is offered in a single T4 R-Design variant. It has an eye-catching design, an upmarket cabin with many features, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights with T-shaped DRLs

The Volvo XC40 has a muscular bonnet, a large grille finished in gloss black, a wide air dam, sleek LED headlights with T-shaped DRLs, and a dual-tone paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. L-shaped taillights, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is powered by a 187hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Volvo XC40 draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that makes 187hp of power, 300Nm of torque, and is linked to an 8-speed AMT gearbox for handling transmission duties. The car has a top-speed of 180km/h.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a panoramic sunroof and heated seats

Volvo XC40 has a spacious 5-seater cabin with heated seats, auto climate control, Harman Kardon sound system, parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, multiple airbags, a parking assist camera, collision mitigation support, hill start, and descent control are available.

Information

Volvo XC40: Pricing

After a discount of Rs. 3.26 lakh in India, the price of the Volvo XC40 SUV has gone down to Rs. 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand will also launch the XC40 Recharge in the coming days.