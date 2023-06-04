Mahindra Scorpio-N climbs stairs without breaking a sweat: Here's how
Cars climbing stairs is a rare sight to watch. In a bid to showcase the off-roading prowess of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, an enthusiastic owner has driven the popular SUV up a set of stairs in front of closed shops. The video of this amusing act has gone viral on YouTube. Here's a quick look at what the macho-looking car offers.
Why does this story matter?
- Known as India's SUV specialist, Mahindra has a portfolio full of capable off-roading vehicles such as the Thar and XUV700.
- The automaker introduced the capable Scorpio-N in India last year. The premium four-wheeler has bagged over one lakh orders within just 30 minutes of its introduction.
- The car has managed to garner overall positive feedback from critics and customers.
The video demonstrates the rough-roading capabilities of Scorpio-N
As seen in the clip, Mahindra Scorpio-N managed to climb the stairs as if they were nothing. This feat was possible due to the use of capable mechanical components such as a shift-on-fly all-wheel-drive system with low-ratio gearing, and a limited-slip differential. While it may seem easy, such dangerous acts are not advisable, especially when they endanger the lives of people around them.
A quick look at the SUV
Mahindra Scorpio-N follows the brand's modern design philosophy while retaining the charm of an old-school SUV. It features projector LED headlights, bumper-mounted C-shaped DRLs, skid plates, roof rails, vertically-stacked LED taillamps, and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the car gets a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, connected car features, six airbags, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel.
It is offered with two capable powertrains
The Mahindra Scorpio-N is backed by two engine options. A 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol mill (200hp/380Nm) and a 2.0-liter mHawk turbo-diesel unit that is available in two tunes (130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm). Both motors are linked to a 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual gearbox.
How much does the Mahindra Scorpio-N cost?
In India, the Mahindra Scorpio-N can be yours at Rs. 13.05 lakh for the base Z2 model and Rs. 24.52 lakh for the range-topping Z8L Diesel 4x4 AT trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). The Scorpio-N, in our opinion, offers excellent rough-roading capabilities with its capable all-wheel-drive system, all while looking mature and upmarket with its modern design philosophy and tech-forward cabin.