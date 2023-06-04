Auto

Mahindra Scorpio-N climbs stairs without breaking a sweat: Here's how

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 04, 2023, 06:16 pm 2 min read

Cars climbing stairs is a rare sight to watch. In a bid to showcase the off-roading prowess of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, an enthusiastic owner has driven the popular SUV up a set of stairs in front of closed shops. The video of this amusing act has gone viral on YouTube﻿. Here's a quick look at what the macho-looking car offers.

Why does this story matter?

Known as India's SUV specialist, Mahindra has a portfolio full of capable off-roading vehicles such as the Thar and XUV700.

The automaker introduced the capable Scorpio-N in India last year. The premium four-wheeler has bagged over one lakh orders within just 30 minutes of its introduction.

The car has managed to garner overall positive feedback from critics and customers.

The video demonstrates the rough-roading capabilities of Scorpio-N

As seen in the clip, Mahindra Scorpio-N managed to climb the stairs as if they were nothing. This feat was possible due to the use of capable mechanical components such as a shift-on-fly all-wheel-drive system with low-ratio gearing, and a limited-slip differential. While it may seem easy, such dangerous acts are not advisable, especially when they endanger the lives of people around them.

A quick look at the SUV

Mahindra Scorpio-N follows the brand's modern design philosophy while retaining the charm of an old-school SUV. It features projector LED headlights, bumper-mounted C-shaped DRLs, skid plates, roof rails, vertically-stacked LED taillamps, and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the car gets a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, connected car features, six airbags, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel.

It is offered with two capable powertrains

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is backed by two engine options. A 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol mill (200hp/380Nm) and a 2.0-liter mHawk turbo-diesel unit that is available in two tunes (130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm). Both motors are linked to a 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual gearbox.

How much does the Mahindra Scorpio-N cost?

In India, the Mahindra Scorpio-N can be yours at Rs. 13.05 lakh for the base Z2 model and Rs. 24.52 lakh for the range-topping Z8L Diesel 4x4 AT trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). The Scorpio-N, in our opinion, offers excellent rough-roading capabilities with its capable all-wheel-drive system, all while looking mature and upmarket with its modern design philosophy and tech-forward cabin.