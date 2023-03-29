Auto

How will Citroen C3 Plus stack up against Kia Carens

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 29, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

The Citroen SUV will get a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Citroen)

French automaker Citroen will reveal its C3-based SUV on April 27. The car will be entirely designed and engineered in India. The car is expected to borrow design cues from the C3 hatchback and get a cabin with three rows of seats. It might be backed by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. So, how will the four-wheeler fare against Kia Carens? Let us find out.

The Citroen C3 Plus will get steel/alloy wheels

The Citroen C3 Plus SUV is likely to sport halogen headlamps, LED DRLs, alloy/steel rims, body-colored bumpers, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, roof rails, and a front skid plate. Meanwhile, the Kia Carens flaunts a long and muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, sleek LED headlights with split-style DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a wide air dam. It also gets roof rails, 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillights.

The Carens has bigger dimensions

Dimensions-wise, the Citroen C3-based SUV will be around 4,200mm long and have a wheelbase of roughly 2,540mm. Meanwhile, the Kia Carens has a length of 4,540mm and a wheelbase of 2,780mm.

The Citroen SUV will promise Bluetooth connectivity

The Citroen C3-based SUV should get auto climate control, USB charging ports, fabric upholstery, a reverse-view camera, Bluetooth connectivity, dual airbags, ABS, EBD, auto-dimming IRVM, a high-speed alert system, and a multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls. Carens offers a minimalist dashboard, perforated leatherette upholstery, an air purifier, ambient lighting, a sunroof, a Bose sound system, six airbags, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

The Carens gets 3 engine options

The Citroen car will run on a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that will generate 108.4hp of power and 190Nm of torque. The mill will be linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Carens is fueled by a 1.5-liter diesel (113hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol mill (113hp/144Nm), and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm). A 6-speed manual/torque converter automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox handle transmission duties.

What about their pricing?

In India, the Citroen C3-based SUV is tipped to carry a price tag of around Rs. 10-15 lakh. Meanwhile, the Kia Carens falls in the price bracket of Rs. 10.45-18.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).