Honda Activa 125 v/s Access 125: Which scooter is better

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 28, 2023, 04:53 pm 2 min read

Honda has introduced the 2023 version of its Activa 125 scooter in India. The vehicle retains the styling cues of its predecessor but comes with an OBD-2-compliant engine and new features. In our market, the two-wheeler rivals the Access 125 model from fellow Japanese automaker Suzuki. So, which one is a better choice? Let us have a look at their features and specifications.

Both scooters get full-LED lighting

The Honda Activa 125 has an LED headlight, LED position lamps, a single-piece seat, a flat footboard, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and alloy rims. A side-stand cut-off switch and a smart key are also available. It comes in five shades. The Access 125 offers circular mirrors, a pillion grab rail, alloy wheels, and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console. It gets full-LED illumination.

Activa 125 has better ground clearance and stores more fuel

The Activa 125 has a ground clearance of 162mm, a fuel storage capacity of 5.3-liter, and a kerb weight of 109kg. Meanwhile, the Access 125 can store five liters of fuel, delivers a ground clearance of 160mm, and weighs 103kg.

The Activa 125 delivers marginally higher torque output

The 2023 Honda Activa 125 draws power from an OBD-2-compliant 123.97cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 8.2hp and a peak torque of 10.3Nm. On the other hand, the Suzuki Access 125 is backed by a 124cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled mill that puts out 8.6hp of power and 10Nm of torque. Both vehicles are equipped with a CVT gearbox.

Both offer front disc/drum brakes

The 2023 Activa 125 is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear, and a CBS. It also gets an idle stop and anti-theft system. The Access 125 also gets a front disc/drum brake and a rear drum unit. Both scooters have telescopic front forks. On the rear, they have spring-based shock absorbers and a swingarm, respectively.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Honda Activa 125 starts at Rs. 78,920 and goes up to Rs. 88,093. Meanwhile, the Access 125 falls in the price bracket of Rs. 79,400-89,500 (all prices, ex-showroom). Both scooters are evenly matched. However, our vote goes in favor of the Activa 125 for its better looks, larger dimensions, OBD-2-compliant engine, and slightly lower price tag.