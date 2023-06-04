Auto

MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Uncharted Edition: Check best features

MINI Countryman Uncharted Edition features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: MINI)

BMW-owned British marque MINI has unveiled the special Uncharted Edition of the Cooper S Countryman ALL4 model for the global markets. Based on the regular car, it gets a unique two-tone exterior paint scheme with a white-colored roof and lower body and a greenish-gray shade in the middle. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, twin-turbocharged petrol engine.

Why does this story matter?

First introduced in 2010 as a compact crossover SUV, the Countryman became one of the best-selling cars for MINI with its quirky yet rugged looks and capable "ALL4" all-wheel-drive system.

While the model was initially criticized by enthusiasts for losing the core ethos of MINI, it slowly gained popularity.

Now, the company has introduced a special Uncharted Edition to enhance its appeal.

The car features an eye-catching two-tone paint scheme

On the design front, the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Uncharted Edition flaunts an eye-catching two-tone paint scheme with a bright stripe. It features a sculpted hood with an air scoop, sweptback projector LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, door-mounted ORVMs, skid plates, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and blacked-out designer wheels. Union Jack-styled LED taillamps grace the rear end.

The SUV gets "Uncharted" branding all around the cabin

Inside, the Countryman Uncharted Edition has a spacious all-black cabin with "Uncharted" branding all around. It gets a minimalist dashboard with a gloss black trim on the passenger side, special badging on the steering wheel as well as the door sill plates, blacked-out leather upholstery, and a distinctive round-shaped center console with a large infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

It is backed by a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine

The special Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Uncharted Edition draws power from the same 2.0-liter, twin-turbocharged petrol engine from the regular model. The mill churns out a maximum power of 178hp. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

How much will the Countryman Uncharted Edition cost?

BMW-owned MINI is yet to disclose the pricing and availability details of the Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Uncharted Edition. If launched in India, we expect the special variant to carry a premium over the standard version, which retails at Rs. 47.4 lakh (ex-showroom). While not confirmed by the automaker, we believe this is the last ICE-powered Countryman model.