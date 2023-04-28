Auto

What's special about limited-run Aprilia RSV4 Factory, Tuono V4 Factory

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 28, 2023, 03:48 pm 3 min read

Both bikes feature an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Aprilia has taken the wraps off the limited-edition variants of the RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory. These models will be available from May until the end of 2023. Both the supersport and streetfighter offering will be available in a special 'Speed White' paint scheme, along with red-colored alloy wheels. Apart from the special livery, both motorcycles remain mechanically unaltered.

Why does this story matter?

With a rich heritage of racing in MotoGP and Superbike World Championship, Aprilia is one of the most sought-after brands when it comes to track-focused offerings.

The Italian marque had legendary riders such as Valentino Rossi, Loris Capirossi, and Jorge Lorenzo racing for it.

Banking on its racing DNA, the bikemaker has unveiled limited-run RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory models.

The Tuono V4 Factory features a semi-faired design

The limited-edition Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory retains the semi-faired design of the standard model. It features a twin-pod LED headlamp setup, a sculpted fuel tank, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a fiber sump guard, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, red-colored alloy wheels, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. The streetfighter houses a full-color TFT instrument console with connectivity support.

The RSV4 Factory is equipped with MotoGP-style winglets

The special Aprilia RSV4 Factory flaunts a full fairing with MotoGP-style winglets for added downforce. It gets twin-pod LED headlamps, a muscular fuel tank, indicator-mounted mirrors, a double-bubble windscreen, clip-on handlebar, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, red-colored alloy wheels, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. The supersport packs the same TFT instrument console as its sibling, the Tuono V4 Factory.

Both bikes are backed by potent V4 engines

The Aprilia Tuono V4 is powered by a 1,077cc, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that puts out 170.1hp/122Nm, while the RSV4 is fueled by a 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, V4 mill that develops 210.7hp/125Nm. Both motors are linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

The limited-run motorcycles are equipped with dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the limited-edition Aprilia RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, engine brake control, launch control, traction control, wheelie control, and riding modes. Suspension duties on both motorbikes are handled by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Limited-edition Aprilia RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory: Pricing

Aprilia is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the limited-edition Aprilia RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory. Both bikes will be up for grabs till the end of 2023. We expect the motorcycles to carry a hefty premium over their standard versions.