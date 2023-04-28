Auto

Harley-Davidson introduces CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 28, 2023, 01:51 pm 3 min read

Both motorcycles are equipped with lockable panniers (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Iconic bikemaker Harley-Davidson has showcased the 2023 versions of the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models for the global markets. Both are considered the pinnacle of factory-custom touring-style motorcycles. The cruiser motorcycles are offered with the brand's all-new 'Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121,' 1,982cc, V-twin engine. Apart from the new mill, the bikes are offered with a new suspension and infotainment system.

Why does this story matter?

Harley-Davidson's CVO or Custom Vehicle Operations is known for creating limited-edition customized models from its existing list of mass-produced offerings.

The latest to join the line-up are the Street Glide and Road Glide models.

Apart from the aesthetic changes, both bikes also feature an all-new V-twin engine with Variable Valve Timing (VVT), reworked suspension, and an improved infotainment system.

The 2023 CVO Street Glide retains the iconic batwing fairing

The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide retains the iconic "T" shaped batwing fairing. The motorcycle features a squared-out LED headlight with integrated DRL, an electronically-adjustable windscreen, a large teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, blacked-out dual exhausts, lockable panniers, rounded fenders, a sleek LED taillamp, and new-age wire-spoke wheels. The cruiser packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and an improved infotainment system.

The 2023 CVO Road Glide flaunts0o a wide headlight

The 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide has a single, wide LED headlight unit in place of the dual pod setup of the older model. The bike gets an aerodynamic fairing with a blacked-out windscreen, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a pulled-back handlebar, a stepped-up seat, dual exhausts, lockable panniers, and designer wire-spoke wheels. The bike houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a new infotainment system.

Both bikes are powered by 'Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121' V-twin engine

On the performance front, both the 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide are backed by an all-new 'Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121,' 1,982cc, V-twin engine. However, the company has not revealed the power and torque figures as of now.

Both cruisers come equipped with a reworked suspension setup

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide come equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Cornering ABS, traction control system, and cruise control. Suspension duties on both bikes are handled by telescopic forks at the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide: Pricing

Harley-Davidson is yet to release the pricing and availability details of the 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide models. The US-based bikemaker will be officially launching the cruiser motorcycles for the global markets on June 7.