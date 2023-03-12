Auto

Kawasaki Z H2 SE: Top features of the hyperbike explained

Japanese two-wheeler giant Kawasaki has introduced the 2023 iteration of its flagship streetfighter offering, the Z H2 SE in India with a sticker price of Rs. 27.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated hyperbike is now available in a single color option: Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray/ Ebony. Let's take a quick look at the top features of the supercharged motorcycle.

Why does this story matter?

Conceptualized as a hyper-touring version of the standard Z H2 model, the Kawasaki Z H2 SE became popular among enthusiasts for its nimble ride and handling characteristics.

With a minimalist design and a semi-faired body, the supercharged streetfighter has been able to carve a niche for itself in the liter-class segment.

The company has now updated the bike to comply with Euro 5 norms.

The motorcycle is based on the 'Sugomi' design philosophy

Much like the outgoing model, the 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 SE is also based on the brand's 'Sugomi' design philosophy which merges smooth-flowing lines with aggressive angles into a minimalist design. The stance of the hyperbike resembles a predator poised to attack. Along with the asymmetric Ram Air intake on its left side, the motorcycle carries an overall look associated with a streetfighter offering.

It features Kawasaki's semi-active suspension system with Showa's 'Skyhook' technology

The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 SE is equipped with Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS). The company's semi-active suspension system, along with Showa's 'Skyhook' EERA (Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment) technology is capable of altering the setup on the fly. The state-of-the-art system offers both a comfortable ride on broken surfaces and firm damping to tackle corners with relative ease.

The bike is equipped with advanced electronic riding aids

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 SE features a comprehensive suite of advanced electronic riding aids. The hyperbike comes equipped with 'Brembo Stylema' disc brakes on both wheels, along with Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), and Kawasaki Intelligent Brake System (KIBS) based on a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

It gets 17-inch alloy wheels and an all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 SE has a muscular 19-liter fuel tank, an aggressive LED headlight, a wide handlebar with angular mirrors and backlit switches, split-style seats, golden-colored front forks, an upswept exhaust, a 'Kawasaki river mark' logo, a tapered tail section, and a Z-pattern LED taillight. It packs a full-color 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

It is backed by a 998cc, supercharged engine

The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 SE draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 998cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, supercharged, inline-four engine that churns out a maximum power of 198hp at 11,000rpm and 137Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.