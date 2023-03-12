Auto

Kawasaki Eliminator to make a comeback: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 12, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

Upcoming Kawasaki Eliminator will sport a typical cruiser silhouette. Representative image (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

After nearly two decades, the Eliminator moniker is set to make a comeback in Kawasaki's line-up soon. When launched, the motorcycle will likely compete in the sub-500cc cruiser category. The Japanese bikemaker is planning to unveil the two-wheeler at the upcoming Bangkok International Motor Show on March 22. It will likely feature the same 399cc, parallel-twin engine from the Ninja 400 model.

Why does this story matter?

Originating in 1985, the Eliminator was one of the popular monikers for Kawasaki in the 90s era.

The cruiser motorcycle featured a wide variety of engines ranging between 125cc and 1,000cc.

The brand had also introduced a 175cc version (codename: EL175) of the bike in India under the name Kawasaki Bajaj Eliminator, with its strategic business partner, Bajaj Auto, which evolved into the Avenger.

The cruiser motorcycle will follow the 'Sugomi' design philosophy

The upcoming Kawasaki Eliminator will borrow the design cues from its elder sibling, the Vulcan 650, and will follow the 'Sugomi' design philosophy. It will sport a sloping fuel tank, a wide handlebar, an oval-shaped headlamp unit, a split-type seat, a side-mounted exhaust, large fenders, and an all-LED lighting setup. The motorcycle will pack a digital instrument cluster and ride on designer alloy wheels.

It will be equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of rider safety, the upcoming Kawasaki Eliminator will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and riding modes for improved ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

It will be backed by a 399cc, parallel-twin engine

The upcoming Kawasaki Eliminator will likely be backed by the same 399cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine from the Ninja 400 model. The mill develops a maximum power of 45.3hp and a peak torque of 37.2Nm. It should be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

How much will the upcoming Kawasaki Eliminator cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Kawasaki Eliminator will be disclosed by the bikemaker at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. The company will be revealing the bike at the Bangkok International Motor Show on March 22. We expect the cruiser motorcycle to be priced competitively, to challenge the recently launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in India.