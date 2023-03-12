Auto

2023 Tesla Model S: Best features of the e-sedan explained

2023 Tesla Model S: Best features of the e-sedan explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 12, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

2023 Tesla Model S flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Tesla)

US-based EV maker Tesla has silently refreshed its flagship electric sedan, the Model S with MY-2023 updates. The e-sedan now features an all-new 'high-visibility glass roof,' along with an 'Ultra Red' color scheme as a part of the upgrades. Apart from these cosmetic changes, the car also gets the brand's Hardware 4.0 Autopilot and Self-Driving sensors for autonomous driving support.

Why does this story matter?

Tesla is considered by many as a pioneer of mass-market high-performance electric vehicles across the globe.

The Model S Plaid was the company's first EV to feature a tri-motor setup that produces 1,020hp of power.

The automaker has now refreshed its flagship sedan model with modern features such as a glass roof and upgraded autonomous driving support to enhance its appeal.

It features Tesla's Hardware 4.0 Autopilot with Self-Driving sensors

The 2023 Tesla Model S now comes equipped with the company's Hardware 4.0 Autopilot with Self-Driving sensors and computers to further improve the autonomous driving function of the sedan. With the improved hardware, the sedan can self-navigate to different locations using the 'Navigate on Autopilot (Beta)' feature, with minimal inputs from the driver. It also supports the 'Smart Summon' function for added convenience.

It has an improved 'high-visibility glass roof'

The 2023 Tesla Model S now features an improved version of its 'high-visibility glass roof.' The company claims that the new glass roof now weighs less and is almost five times more light when compared to the older generation roof. The automaker also states that the new roof offers the same level of UV protection, all while helping lower the center of gravity.

The sedan gets improved brake pads with higher thermal efficiency

To improve the handling characteristic of the 2023 Tesla Model S, the company has equipped the sedan with updated brake pads. The new hardware offers higher thermal efficiency, thereby providing better braking performance for a much longer duration without the infamous 'brake-fade' effect, generally seen on high-performance vehicles. The sedan also features multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, and traction control for the passengers' safety.

The car retains the overall futuristic design philosophy

On the outside, the 2023 Tesla Model S boasts a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, sweptback LED headlights with DRLs, designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillamps. On the inside, the e-sedan has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, multi-zone climate control, a yoke-style steering wheel, a 22-speaker sound system, and a massive 17.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options.

It is backed by capable electric powertrain options

On the performance front, the 2023 Tesla Model S draws power from either a 670hp dual-motor (standard) or a 1,020hp tri-motor (Plaid) setup, linked to a 100kWh battery pack. The former delivers a range of up to 651.7km, while the latter promises 593.8km per charge.