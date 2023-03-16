Auto

Why Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is better than TVS Apache 200

Both motorcycles are equipped with a mono-shock suspension unit at the rear

Bajaj Auto has unveiled the MY-2023 Pulsar NS200 with significant updates such as a dual-channel ABS and inverted front forks. The upgraded streetfighter now carries a price tag of Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). At the price point, it rivals the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Between these two, which one is worthy of the champion's crown in the 200cc segment? Let's find out.

Homegrown bikemaker Bajaj Auto revolutionized the performance motorcycle segment in India by introducing the Pulsar range in 2001.

With the NS200 in 2012, the automaker completely changed the perception of the motorcycling enthusiasts on our shores by offering a new triple-spark with a 4-valve, SOHC setup in the 200cc category.

However, with the competition catching up, the company has now refreshed its streetfighter offering.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V looks more visually appealing

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 sits on a perimeter frame and features a muscular fuel tank, angular halogen headlamp, clip-on handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, and sleek LED taillamp. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets a double-cradle frame and has a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, sharp-looking LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a double-barrel exhaust, and a slim LED taillight. Both bikes roll on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Both motorcycles are equipped with dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The former gets inverted front forks, while the latter has telescopic forks at the front. Both motorcycles feature a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 packs a more powerful engine

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that generates 24.13hp of maximum power and 18.5Nm of peak torque. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is offered with a 197.75cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, air-and-oil-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 16.8Nm. While the former gets a 6-speed gearbox, the latter has a 5-speed unit.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 retails at Rs. 1.47 lakh, while the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V can be yours between Rs. 1.4 lakh and Rs. 1.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Pulsar NS200 makes more sense, as it offers an edgy design, a powerful motor, and a better suspension setup at an overall better value-for-money proposition.