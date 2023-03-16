Auto

Citroen C3 gets second price-hike in 2023: Check other alternatives

Citroen C3 gets second price-hike in 2023: Check other alternatives

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 16, 2023, 03:10 am 3 min read

Citroen C3 received a hike of Rs. 27,500 this January (Photo credit: Citroen)

After a price hike of Rs. 27,500 this January, the Citroen C3 has once again become costlier in India. This time, it has become Rs. 18,000 more expensive and now starts at Rs. 6.16 lakh. With such frequent and steep price rises, potential customers are bound to look for alternatives to this vehicle. Here's a list of what else you can buy.

Here's what you get with the Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 has a narrow grille, silvered skid plate, bumper-mounted headlights with split-style LED DRLs, roof rails, 15-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, and wrap-around taillamps. Inside, there are five seats, manual AC, dual airbags, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It runs on an RDE-compliant 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine (81.8hp/115Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill (108.4hp/190Nm). A 5/6-speed manual gearbox handles transmission duties.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price starts at Rs. 5.82 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis sports a chromed grille, LED headlights with DRLs, 15-inch wheels, roof rails, ORVMs, and a rear spoiler. Five seats, auto climate control, a two-tone dashboard, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and two airbags, are offered inside. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 81.8hp of power and 113Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

Tata Punch: Price begins at Rs. 6 lakh

Tata Punch offers a chrome-surrounded grille, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lights, roof rails, 16-inch alloy rims, and thick body cladding. The five-seater cabin gets USB chargers, cruise control, a rear-view camera, multiple airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment cluster. It is backed by a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 86.63hp and a peak torque of 115Nm.

Nissan Magnite: Price starts at Rs. 6 lakh

Nissan Magnite flaunts an octagonal grille, narrow LED headlights, L-shaped DRLs, dual-tone paintwork, ORVMs, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are USB chargers, five seats, rear AC vents, multiple airbags, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It gets a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine in two tunes: 98.63hp/160Nm (manual) and 98.63hp/152Nm (CVT), and 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol mill that makes 71hp/96Nm.

Renault Kiger: Price begins at Rs. 6.5 lakh

Finally, Renault Kiger gets a sculpted hood, a chrome-lined grille, two-tone paint, roof rails, 16-inch wheels, and a full-LED lighting setup. Five seats, a center console with an armrest, a PM2.5 air filter, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and four airbags, are available side. It is powered by a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine (71hp/96Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor in two tunes: 98.63hp/152Nm and 98.63hp/160Nm.