Limited-run BMW R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition revealed: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 29, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

BMW R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition is equipped with Dynamic Traction Control system (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has unveiled a limited-run Ultimate Edition model of the R 1250 GS for the global markets. The production of the special motorcycle is limited to just 2,100 units. The ADV now comes equipped with several accessory packs as standard and will be available in a Triple Black color scheme. The bike remains mechanically unaltered and features the iconic 1,254cc boxer engine.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2019 as a successor to the legendary R 1200 GS, the BMW R 1250 GS is known for its offroading capabilities and potent boxer engine with bulletproof reliability.

To increase its appeal even further, the German marque has introduced the limited-run Ultimate Edition for the rugged ADV.

The bike can be further customized with the Option 719 accessory pack.

The ADV flaunts wire-spoked wheels and an all-LED lighting setup

The limited-run BMW R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition retains the overall silhouette of the standard model. The ADV features anodized aluminum trims on the handlebar clamp with special badging, a sculpted 20-liter fuel tank, a prominent beak, a wide LED headlamp with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, an adjustable windscreen, split-type seats, and an upswept exhaust. It rides on wire-spoked wheels.

The bike provides cornering ABS with BMW's 'Integral ABS Pro'

For the safety of the rider, the BMW R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, cornering ABS with the brand's 'Integral ABS Pro,' Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and three riding modes. Suspension duties are taken care of by 37mm inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.

It is offered with multiple accessory packages

To spice up the riding experience, the BMW R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition gets multiple accessory packages. Option 719 brings machined billet aluminum parts to enhance the aesthetics, while the Dynamic package improves the performance with a semi-active suspension setup, Pro riding modes, and a shift assist system. The Touring pack adds a cruise control system, navigation tech, hand guards, and pannier mounts.

It is backed by a 1,254cc boxer engine

Powering the BMW R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition is a 1,254cc, air/liquid-cooled, two-cylinder, boxer engine that puts out a maximum power of 134hp and a peak torque of 143Nm. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bidirectional quick-shifter.