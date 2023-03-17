Auto

Top features of Roma Spider, Ferrari's all-new entry-level convertible car

Ferrari Roma Spider features an active carbon fiber spoiler (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Iconic supercar maker Ferrari has taken the wraps off the all-new Roma Spider for the global markets. The roadster model was recently teased by the carmaker on its official Twitter handle. The supercar retains most of the design cues from its coupe variant and features a new electrically-foldable fabric roof. It draws power from the same 612hp, 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 engine.

Touted as one of the most prestigious car brands, Ferrari is known for its rich heritage in motorsport as well as its potent V8 and V12 engines.

The automaker introduced the Roma in 2019 as a bridging vehicle between the entry-level Portofino and racetrack-ready F8 Tributo.

With overall positive feedback for the coupe variant, the company has now added an open-top 'Spider' model.

The design is inspired by the iconic 250 GT Lusso

Unlike the aggressive-looking F8 or LaFerrari models, the Roma Spider follows a flowing and understated design philosophy seen on the iconic 250 GT Lusso model from the early 1960s. It features a long and swooping hood, sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a raked windscreen, and designer star-pattern wheels. LED taillights, quad exhaust tips, and an active spoiler grace the rear end.

From Alcantara upholstery to electrically-adjustable seats

The interiors of the Ferrari Roma Spider are designed to cocoon its passengers in luxury. It features an all-black dashboard with soft-touch materials, Alcantara lining on the lower dashboard and door pads, leather upholstery on the 18-way electrically-adjustable bucket seats, and a revised steering wheel with an integrated touch interface. It packs a 16.0-inch curved digital instrument console and a vertically-stacked 8.4-inch infotainment panel.

An electrically-foldable fabric roof with a powered wind deflector system

The Ferrari Roma Spider is around 84kg heavier than the coupe model, with the addition of an electrically-foldable fabric roof. The soft top can be retracted or erected in just 13.5 seconds at speeds up to 60km/h. The roof is constructed using special multi-layer fabric weaves that can withstand the supercar's top speed of 320km/h. The car also has a dedicated wind deflector system.

It is backed by a 612hp, 3.9-liter V8 engine

Powering the Ferrari Roma Spider is the same 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 engine from the coupe model. The mill generates a maximum power of 612hp and a peak torque of 760Nm. Transmission duties on the roadster are handled by an 8-speed DCT gearbox.