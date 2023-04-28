Auto

Indian students transform a SKODA RAPID into a cool cabriolet

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 28, 2023, 06:26 pm 2 min read

The one-off SKODA RAPID cabriolet rides on blacked-out alloy wheels (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech carmaker SKODA has showcased a one-off cabriolet model of the RAPID sedan in India. What makes this model special is that it was created by students of the SKODA-VW group's Academy Dual Vocational Training program in the country. While the program has been active internationally since 2014, the RAPID cabriolet is the company's first student car project in India.

Why does this story matter?

As an initiative to offer hands-on experience in the automotive field, SKODA has started the student program in India.

It provides the students a platform to showcase and implement creative and innovative ideas while providing them an opportunity to polish their skills and gain practical experience.

Now, the academy's students have revealed their first Indian project car, the RAPID cabriolet.

The one-off Rapid cabriolet will provide a wind-in-the-hair experience

On the design front, students have converted a now-discontinued SKODA RAPID sedan into an open-top five-seater cabriolet. The car features a long and sculpted bonnet, a signature butterfly grille, a wide air dam, an aggressive front air splitter, black-out alloy wheels, and four doors with frameless windows. Wrap-around taillamps and an illuminated SKODA wordmark grace the rear end of the vehicle.

It likely draws power from a 1.0-liter TSI engine

While SKODA has not confirmed what's under the hood of the special project car, we believe that the cabriolet will likely draw power from a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 109hp and a peak torque of 175Nm.

It features a seat-mounted assembly for the front three-point seatbelts

On the inside, the one-off model remains identical to the standard SKODA RAPID sedan, in terms of the overall design. It retains the minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, multifunctional steering wheel, and semi-digital instrument cluster. However, with the deletion of the B-pillars, the students shifted the seatbelt assembly from the pillar to the front seat. The safety features of the project car are not disclosed.

What makes the project car initiative so special?

While the special RAPID cabriolet model will not make it to production, the SKODA-VW group's efforts toward empowering the younger generation make it a win-win situation for the Indian automotive industry. The company claims that one such project will be undertaken every year. Also, the academy will be taking steps to implement this program as part of the student's curriculum on our shores.