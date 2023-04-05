Auto

This is the most powerful Mercedes S Class ever built

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Edition 1 is currently under production (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has introduced its AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Edition 1 model in Europe. Its deliveries will commence next month and the car will be available for a limited period. The sedan has an imposing look, an opulent cabin, and a powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain that puts out 802hp. So, what are the top features of the four-wheeler? Let us have a look.

The car sports 21-inch cross-spoked wheels and heat-insulating glass

The Edition 1 model flaunts a dark chrome/high-gloss black finish on the mirror caps, front and side skirt trims, and waistline. A silver-chrome fuel-filler cap bearing an AMG logo, an ornamental trim on the rear apron, red-finished brake calipers, heat-insulating dark-tinted glass, and twin black-chromed tailpipes are offered. It flaunts a MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey paint job and rides on cross-spoked 21-inch AMG forged wheels.

Illuminated door sill panels are available inside

Edition 1 gets AMG seats and an AMG performance steering wheel, wrapped in black nappa leather with red stitching. The vehicle also has door sill panels with an illuminated red AMG logo, an Edition 1 logo carved in the center console, and AMG floor mats. Every customer also gets a car cover made of tear-resistant synthetic fabric, which protects the four-wheeler from dust/scratches.

It attains a top speed of 290km/h

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Edition 1 runs on a 4.0-liter, 8-cylinder, turbocharged engine (612hp/900Nm) linked to an electric motor, an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G gearbox, and an all-wheel-drive system. The setup delivers a combined output of 802hp of power and 1,430Nm of torque. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 290km/h.

It gets an AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension setup

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Edition 1 also provides an AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension setup with adaptive damping and active roll stabilization. Active rear-axle steering, electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering, and an AMG high-performance composite braking system are offered for a smooth and comfortable ride. The four-wheeler has a turning radius of 12.3m and can carry a payload of 550kg.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Edition 1: Pricing and availability

In Germany, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Edition 1 carries a price figure of €208,392.8 (around Rs. 1.87 crore). The production of the most powerful S-Class is now underway and deliveries will commence in May.