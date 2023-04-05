Auto

Why Hyundai IONIQ 5 is better than Kia EV6

Hyundai IONIQ 5 has an edgy and futuristic design (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Kia Motors has revealed the prices of EV6's second lot in India and announced that its bookings will commence on April 15. The four-wheeler remains unchanged in terms of design, interiors, and performance. In our market, it rivals the IONIQ 5 model from fellow Korean brand Hyundai. So, which one is a better option? Let us take a look.

The IONIQ 5 is more pleasing to the eye

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 flaunts a clamshell bonnet, LED headlamps with squared DRLs, a narrow black band in place of a grille, pixelated LED taillights, flush-fitted door handles, and stylish 20-inch alloy wheels. The EV6 has a 'Digital Tiger Face,' swept-back LED headlamps with boomerang-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, a full-width LED taillamp, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch wheels. IONIQ 5 is certainly more graceful.

IONIQ 5 has a bigger wheelbase

IONIQ 5 is 4,635mm long, 1,625mm tall and offers a wheelbase of 3,000mm. Meanwhile, the EV6 has a length of 4,695mm, a height of 1,550mm, and a wheelbase of 2,900mm.

The Kia EV6 has 8 airbags

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has upholstery made using sustainable materials, a glass roof, 8-way power-adjustable seats, six airbags, auto climate control, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, a hands-free tailgate, and a center console armrest. On the other hand, the Kia EV6 comes with ventilated seats, a sunroof, eight airbags, a minimalist dashboard, and a two-spoke leather-wrapped flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel.

Both cars offer ADAS

The IONIQ 5 offers auto climate control, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, wireless phone charging, and Level-2 ADAS facilities. There are also two 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment console. Meanwhile, the EV6 provides a dual 12.3-inch display setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, an AR head-up display, an ADAS suite, and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system.

The EV6 delivers more range

Hyundai IONIQ 5 packs an electric motor (214.5hp/350Nm) paired with a 72.6kWh battery pack. The EV delivers a range of up to 631km. With a 350kW fast charger, it can be fueled in just 18 minutes. The EV6 packs a 77.4kWh battery. It makes 225.86hp/350Nm with one motor and 320.5hp/605Nm with two motors. It promises a range of up to 708km per charge.

The IONIQ 5 is a lot cheaper

Hyundai IONIQ 5 costs Rs. 44.95 lakh while the Kia EV6 now falls in the price bracket of Rs. 60.95-65.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The former has better looks and larger dimensions, while the latter delivers a slightly better range. However, with a price difference of nearly Rs. 16 lakh between the IONIQ and EV6's base version, buying the Hyundai EV is a no-brainer.