Auto

2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India: Check features, price

2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India: Check features, price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 05, 2023, 01:15 pm 2 min read

2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster S is offered in a single trim (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

US automaker Harley-Davidson has launched the 2023 version of its Sportster S motorbike in India. It is available in a single fully-loaded variant. As for the highlights, the bike has a head-turning appearance and a long list of electronic riding aids, including a lean-sensitive traction control system. It draws power from a 1,252cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 120.6hp.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster S offers the perfect combination of good looks and incredible performance.

In India, the company is also offering a wide variety of accessories to further customize the two-wheeler.

The updated cruiser bike takes on rivals such as the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster and the Indian Scout Bobber. The rivalry in the luxury motorcycle segment will surely increase.

The bike is offered in 4 shades

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster S has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, a flat handlebar, and a twin-tip stainless steel exhaust. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charger, a Bluetooth-enabled color TFT instrument cluster, and rides on blacked-out wheels shod in fat-profile tires. It is available in Vivid Black, Bright Billiard Blue, White Sand Pearl, and Gray Haze shades.

It runs on a 121hp, V-twin engine

The new Harley-Davidson Sportster S is fueled by a 1,252cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 120.6hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 125Nm at 6,000rpm.

It gets cornering ABS

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also gets a lean-sensitive traction control system, cornering ABS, wheel lift mitigation function, and a cornering drag-torque slip control system. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear.

2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster S: Pricing

In India, the Vivid Black color option of the 2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster S carries a price tag of Rs. 18.79 lakh. Meanwhile, the other shades sport a price figure of Rs. 18.93 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom)