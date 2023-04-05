Auto

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 v/s 2022 model: Key differences

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will get a 349cc engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Chennai-based Royal Enfield is expected to launch its new-generation Bullet 350 motorbike in India soon. It should continue to maintain its affordable status. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will have a refreshed design, an upgraded engine, and improved equipment for the safety of the rider. So, how will the 2023 model differ from its predecessor? Let us have a look.

The Bullet 350 is Royal Enfield's cheapest bike in India and is quite popular with buyers.

Its upcoming version is expected to offer a plethora of features and should be priced competitively to draw the attention of the customers.

In our market, the two-wheeler is expected to take on Harley-Davidson's made-in-India bike, which will be manufactured in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp.

The 2023 Bullet will sit on a new frame

The 2023 Bullet 350 will sit on a double cradle chassis (single downtube frame on the current model) and draw styling cues from the latest Classic 350. It will flaunt an upright handlebar, circular mirrors, single-piece seat, tubular grab rail, and a peashooter exhaust. The motorcycle will pack a round halogen headlight/taillamp with chrome casings and halogen turn signals. It will get wire-spoked rims.

The upcoming bike will get an engine with bigger displacement

The current Bullet 350 is backed by a 346cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 19hp of power and 28Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the upcoming version will house a 349cc, air-and oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected mill that will put out 20.2hp of power and 27Nm of torque. So, buyers will get a motor with higher power output. A five-speed gearbox will continue to handle transmission duties.

The new Bullet will flaunt disc brakes on both ends

The upcoming Bullet 350 will get disc brakes on both wheels, as opposed to the front disc and rear drum setup of the current model. Single-channel ABS will be retained for improved braking performance. Suspension duties on the soon-to-be-launched model will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

How much will the new Bullet cost?

Royal Enfield will disclose the availability and pricing information of the 2023 Bullet 350 in India at the time of its launch. However, it should cost slightly more than the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).