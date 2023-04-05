Auto

Harley-Davidson's made-in-India bike will be its cheapest: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 05, 2023, 11:01 am 2 min read

The upcoming Harley-Davidson bike will have alloy rims

Harley-Davidson's first motorcycle built in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp will be launched in India soon. It will be fully manufactured here. Now, images of the two-wheeler are out, suggesting that it will get full-LED illumination, a digital instrument cluster, and stylish alloy wheels. It might pack a single-cylinder engine. So, what will the vehicle offer? Let us find out.

First, a brief look at Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp's partnership

In September 2020, Harley-Davidson exited the Indian market citing poor sales. However, it made a comeback the following year, after an agreement with Hero MotoCorp. The agreement proved highly beneficial for the duo and in 2022, the companies decided to jointly develop a range of motorbikes. The upcoming model will be the first of this line-up and should be retailed exclusively via Harley dealerships.

The motorbike will sport a circular LED headlight

The upcoming Harley bike will have a neo-retro cruiser design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar with circular mirrors, a side-mounted exhaust, a single-piece seat, and a saree guard. The vehicle will pack a circular LED headlight with a horizontal DRL, a rectangular taillamp, and a digital instrument console. It will ride on alloy wheels shod in CEAT Zoom Cruz tires.

An air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine will be offered

The new Harley-Davidson bike will be fueled by an air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a capacity of around 400cc. The power figures are currently unavailable. However, we believe the mill will prioritize torque over hefty power figures.

It will get dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the soon-to-be-launched Harley-Davidson motorbike will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by USD forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers with piggyback reservoirs on the rear end.

What about its pricing?

In India, the upcoming Harley-Davidson bike will be an entry-level model and should be priced at around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle might take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 on our shores.