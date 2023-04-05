Auto

How Maruti Suzuki Fronx compares against India's most fuel-efficient cars

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 05, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

Maruti Suzuki Fronx promises 21.79km/liter (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki will launch its Fronx coupe-SUV in India later this month. Now, the brand has revealed the vehicle's mileage figures. It delivers 21.79km/liter with the 1.2-liter petrol engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In our country, there are a lot of cars below Rs. 10 lakh which deliver excellent mileage. Let us take a look at some of these models.

First, a brief recap of the Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx flaunts a clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlamps, a blacked-out grille, roof rails, dual-tone alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. Inside, there are five seats, ambient lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags. It runs on a 1.2-liter "DualJet" petrol engine that generates 90hp/113Nm and a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol mill that puts out 100hp/147.6Nm.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Delivers 27km/liter of mileage

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio flaunts a sculpted hood, swept-back halogen headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, fog lights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the four-wheeler has five seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay, dual airbags, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is fueled by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine that makes 66hp/89Nm in petrol form, and 55.92hp/82.1Nm in CNG guise.

Tata Tiago: Has a claimed mileage of 26.4km/liter

The Tata Tiago is available with sweptback projector headlights, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin gets auto climate control, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, dual airbags, ABS, and a cooled glove box. It draws power from a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Revotron mill offered in two tunes: 85hp/113Nm (petrol) and 72hp/95Nm (CNG).

Hyundai AURA: Promises a mileage of 25km/liter

Hyundai AURA sports a sloping roofline, a two-part blacked-out grille with a mesh pattern, swept-back headlights, inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. A wireless charger, a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags, are there inside. The sedan is powered by a 1.2-liter engine that generates 68hp/95.2Nm in CNG guise and 82hp/113.8Nm in petrol form.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Delivers a mileage of 22.94km/liter

The Baleno has a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back headlights, LED taillamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, a roof-mounted antenna, and a rear spoiler. It gets a 5-seater cabin with USB chargers, a digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and six airbags. The car gets a 1.2-liter engine that makes 88.5hp/113Nm in petrol form and 76.43hp/98.5Nm in CNG guise.

How much do they cost?

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts at Rs. 5.35 lakh, the Tiago begins at Rs. 5.54 lakh, the AURA carries a starting price of Rs. 6.3 lakh, and the Baleno begins at Rs. 6.56 lakh. The Fronx might cost around Rs. 8 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).