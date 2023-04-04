Auto

Maruti Suzuki WagonR receives 1-star safety rating: What it means

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 04, 2023, 05:40 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored zero in child safety (Photo credit: Global NCAP)

The Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP) recently conducted crash tests, in which the Maruti Suzuki WagonR fared dismally. The hatchback managed to score just one star for the adult crash rating, and zero when it came to child safety. To note, the vehicle bagged two stars from the agency back in 2019, when the test parameters were less stringent.

What do the results say about adult safety?

In Global NCAP tests, WagonR scored 19.7/34 points in adult safety. Of this, 6.7 points were for the frontal offset deformable barrier test. The side-pole impact test could not be conducted due to the lack of curtain airbags. The driver's chest, head, and neck received "weak," "adequate," and "good" protection ratings, respectively. The footwell and bodyshell were rated "unstable."

Hurting knees remains a possibility

The test report claimed that the driver's knees received "weak" protection and could get hurt in case of accidents. What's worrying is that the agency notified Maruti Suzuki of the problem earlier too. Passengers could feel a bit safer than the driver. The agency said that WagonR offered "good" protection to their neck and head. Meanwhile, their chest received "adequate" protection.

Children are at a high risk of injuries

The WagonR managed just 3.4 points out of 49 in child safety. The vehicle did not have a child restraint system or three-point seatbelts for all seating positions. The results showed that if airbags were deployed during a crash, children could suffer injuries in both the front and rear-facing positions. The results are worrying and customers may considering these points before purchasing the hatchback.

What safety features did the test vehicle have?

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR used for the test was equipped with certain safety features. They included dual airbags, a seatbelt reminder system, ABS, EBD, seatbelt pre-tensioners, and load limiters for the front-row occupants.

How did other cars fare in the test?

The WagonR is one of Maruti Suzuki's bestselling models, with 16,889 units sold in February 2023. Now, these Global NCAP crash test results may dent the demand for the popular family car. Other cars inspected by Global NCAP fared better. While the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 bagged two stars, SKODA SLAVIA and Volkswagen Virtus emerged victorious with five-star ratings.