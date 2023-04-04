Auto

Best alternatives to the 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster you should know

2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster comes in two variants (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson has introduced its 2023 Nightster bike in India. It is offered in two variants: Standard and Special. The vehicle has a stylish design, several electronic riding aids, and a powerful 975cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine. In our market, the premium two-wheeler takes on rivals such as the Indian Scout and Ducati XDiavel. Let us take a look at the top alternatives to the Nightster.

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster starts at Rs. 17.49 lakh

The Harley-Davidson Nightster has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console, a single/split-type seat, a lengthy exhaust, and an LED headlight. It comes in five colors. It runs on a 975cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine (88.5hp/95Nm) mated to a six-speed gearbox. For the rider's safety, there are disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, traction control, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers.

Indian Scout: Price starts at Rs. 17.83 lakh

The Indian Scout flaunts a sloping fuel tank, dual side-mounted exhausts, a wide handlebar, a circular headlamp, a digital instrument console, and alloy rims shod in tubeless tires. It is fueled by a 1,133cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected mill (126hp/97Nm) paired with a six-speed gearbox. In terms of safety equipment, there are disc brakes, telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, and dual-channel ABS.

BMW R nineT: Price begins at Rs. 19 lakh

BMW Motorrad's R nineT has a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept twin-tip exhaust, a circular headlight, spoked rims, and a semi-digital instrument console. It is fueled by a 1,170cc, air/oil-cooled, four-stroke engine that generates 107.2hp/116Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. For the safety of the rider, the vehicle gets disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

Triumph Rocket 3: Price starts at Rs. 19.9 lakh

Triumph Rocket 3 sports split-style seats, dual side-mounted exhausts, twin circular headlights, a wide handlebar, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and cast aluminum wheels. It is backed by a 2,458cc, inline 3-cylinder, water-cooled engine that makes 164.7hp/221Nm. There are disc brakes, four riding modes, traction control, dual-channel ABS, 47mm inverted front forks, and a rear shock absorber with adjustable preload, for the rider's safety.

Ducati XDiavel: Price begins at Rs. 21.2 lakh

Ducati XDiavel is a sporty cruiser with all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, a high-set handlebar, a single seat, a muscular tank, black-colored alloy wheels, and underbelly exhaust. It draws power from a 1,262cc, fuel-injected engine (150hp/126Nm) linked to a six-speed gearbox. The rider's safety is ensured by disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, traction control, cruise control, USD front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit.