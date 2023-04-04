Auto

2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India: Check price, features

The 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S has a kerb weight of 235kg (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has introduced the 2023 iteration of the Vulcan S motorbike in India. Priced at Rs. 7.1 lakh (ex-showroom), the vehicle comes in a single Metallic Matte Carbon Gray paint scheme. The bike has an aggressive design, a 649cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, and several features, including an all-LED lighting setup. Here are the complete details of the vehicle.

Kawasaki is one of the most well-known bike manufacturers in India. Because of its agreement with Bajaj Auto, the company has a broad reach for after-sales services.

The Vulcan S, which arrived on our soil in 2017, has remained a top competitor in the sub-800cc cruiser category.

The 2023 model retains the design/hardware but bears some upgrades on the performance end.

The bike has a 14-liter fuel tank

In terms of design, the 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S remains unaltered. It offers a single-pod headlamp, a 14-liter sloping fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an underbelly exhaust, a rounded rear fender, a sleek LED taillamp, and alloy wheels on the front and rear. The motorbike has a kerb weight of 235kg, a saddle height of 705mm, and 130mm of ground clearance.

It runs on a 60hp, 649cc engine

The 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S is powered by a 649cc, 4-stroke, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that is linked to a six-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 59.9hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 62.4Nm at 6,600rpm.

There are disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S: Price and availability

The 2023 Kawasaki Vulcan S bears a price tag of Rs. 7.1 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The motorbike takes on the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and Benelli 502C. It is offered in a single Metallic Matte Carbon Gray paint scheme.