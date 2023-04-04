Auto

These companies have increased car prices in India this April

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 04, 2023, 01:07 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is now costlier by Rs. 20 lakh (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

To comply with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, automakers in India are introducing updated models. These vehicles have incurred a price increase to compensate for the rising input costs. This month, brands like Mercedes-Benz, Maruti Suzuki, Kia Motors, Hyundai, Volkswagen, and Tata Motors are raising the prices of their cars on sale here. Have a look at the brand-wise cost hikes.

Hyundai cars are now up to Rs. 12,600 more expensive

Hyundai ALCAZAR and AURA are costlier by Rs. 2,600 and Rs. 2,900, respectively. The i20 and i20 N Line are up to Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 4,400, respectively, more expensive. Grand i10 NIOS gets a price hike of up to Rs. 4,900, while VENUE, VENUE N Line, and CRETA are costlier by up to Rs. 6,900. Finally, TUCSON receives a hike of Rs. 12,600.

Volkswagen has raised prices by up to Rs. 70,900

Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus, and Tiguan have become costlier this April. The Taigun has received a hike of up to Rs. 45,000 and starts at Rs. 11.62 lakh. The Virtus is now up to Rs. 20,000 more expensive and begins at Rs. 11.48 lakh. Finally, the Tiguan comes with a hike of Rs. 70,900 and is now priced at Rs. 34.2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz vehicles are dearer by Rs. 20 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA and A-Class have received Rs. 2 lakh hike, the C-Class and GLE are costlier by Rs. 3 lakh, and EQS commands a premium of Rs. 4 lakh compared to before. The S-Class has become dearer by up to Rs. 6.5 lakh, while the GLE Coupe is Rs. 7.7 lakh more expensive. Maybach S-Class has received the highest hike of Rs. 20 lakh.

Kia cars are costlier by 3%

In India, Kia Motors has raised the prices of its cars by around 2-3%. Now, the Sonet starts at Rs. 7.79 lakh, the Carens begins at Rs. 10.45 lakh, and the Seltos carries a starting price tag of Rs. 10.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has raised prices across its range by 0.8%. The model-wise new prices are yet to be revealed.

Tata Motors is raising costs by up to 5%

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has decided to hike the prices of its entire commercial vehicle portfolio in India by up to 5%. However, the company is yet to say anything about its passenger vehicle range.