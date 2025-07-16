NVIDIA CEO applauds China's AI progress, calls models 'world class'

NVIDIA 's CEO Jensen Huang has praised China's generative artificial intelligence (AI) models. The commendation comes just a day after the US-based tech giant announced its plans to resume sales of a key AI chip to China. Huang made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a supply chain expo in Beijing on Wednesday.

Global impact Huang's remarks on China's AI models Huang noted that China has developed "world-class" models like DeepSeek, Alibaba, Tencent, MiniMax, and Baidu Ernie bot. He said these models are shared openly and have spurred AI developments worldwide. The NVIDIA CEO also emphasized the role of over 1.5 million developers in China who use NVIDIA's technology to bring their innovations to life.

Open-source benefits Huang praises China's open-source approach to AI Huang also praised Chinese companies for their open-source approach to AI, which allows developers free access to the underlying code. He said, "China's open-source AI is a catalyst for global progress, giving every country and industry a chance to join the AI revolution." The NVIDIA CEO also highlighted how AI powers popular Chinese consumer tech such as Tencent's WeChat social media app and ByteDance's Douyin short-video app.

Market disruption DeepSeek AI model surprised global investors in January DeepSeek, a China-developed AI model, surprised global investors in January by undercutting OpenAI on development and operating costs. The details of how DeepSeek was developed under broad US chip restrictions on China remain unclear. However, reports suggest that the start-up's parent company High-Flyer had stockpiled NVIDIA chips to circumvent these restrictions.