Trump announces $90B investment to make Pennsylvania global AI capital

US President Donald Trump has announced over $90 billion in investments from private companies, aimed at establishing Pennsylvania as a leading hub for artificial intelligence (AI), technology, and energy. The announcement was made during the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit on Tuesday. The initiative is backed by major energy firms such as Blackstone, Google and FirstEnergy.

Corporate contributions Blackstone, FirstEnergy lead investments in Pennsylvania Blackstone has committed a whopping $25 billion toward data center and energy infrastructure development in Northeast Pennsylvania. FirstEnergy also announced $15 billion in expansions as part of the initiative. Other companies making significant investments include Enbridge, Equinor, Capital Power, CoreWeave, Google, Anthropic, Meta, and AWS.

Energy investments Enbridge, Equinor, Capital Power announce energy-related investments Enbridge has pledged $1 billion to expand its gas pipelines into Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Equinor is investing $1.6 billion to boost natural gas production at its Pennsylvania facilities and explore ways of linking gas with flexible power generation for data centers. Capital Power has also announced a $3 billion investment over 10 years in an upgraded gas facility in the state.

Tech expansion Google's $25B investment across PJM region Google's president and chief investment officer Ruth Porat announced a $25 billion investment to build data centers and AI infrastructure over the next two years across the PJM region. This area includes 13 states and Washington, D.C. The tech giant also signed a 20-year, $3 billion US hydropower deal with Brookfield Energy.

AI development CoreWeave, Anthropic focus on AI and energy research Cloud computing company CoreWeave has announced a $6 billion investment in a data center "to power the most cutting-edge AI use cases" in Pennsylvania. Anthropic will commit $1 million over three years to support a program that provides cybersecurity education and an additional $1 million over three years to support energy research at Carnegie Mellon University.