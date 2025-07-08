Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for 'forging peace'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated United States President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. He announced this at a private dinner at the White House on Monday, handing Trump a copy of his nomination letter to the prize committee. "The president has already realized great opportunities. He forged the Abraham Accords," Netanyahu said, adding that Trump is "forging peace as we speak in one country, in one region after the other."

Leadership commendation 'President has an extraordinary team...' Netanyahu also praised Trump's leadership of the free world and his pursuit of peace and security, especially in the Middle East. He said that Trump's leadership is appreciated not just by Israelis but by Jewish people and admirers globally. "The president has an extraordinary team, and I think our teams together make an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities," he added.

Surprise nomination Trump has often called himself 'peacemaker' Trump, who has often called himself a "peacemaker," was surprised by the nomination. He thanked Netanyahu for the gesture, saying it was "very meaningful" coming from him. Over the years, Trump has received several Nobel Peace Prize nominations from supporters and loyal lawmakers. He has expressed frustration at being overlooked for his mediation efforts in conflicts between India and Pakistan as well as Serbia and Kosovo.

Diplomatic meeting Netanyahu's visit to the White House Netanyahu's visit to the White House comes amid rising pressure over Israel's military campaign in Gaza. This is their third meeting this year. During their discussions, families of hostages held by Hamas urged both leaders to ensure future ceasefire agreements include the release of all captives. Trump has been trying to broker peace between Israel and Hamas for months now.