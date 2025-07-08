The family was on vacation in Dallas

Hyderabad family on vacation in US dies in road accident

A family of four from Hyderabad, India, died in a tragic road accident in the United States. The deceased include Tejaswini, Sree Venkat, and their two children. They were on vacation in Dallas when their vehicle collided with a truck and caught fire. The family was returning from visiting relatives in Atlanta at the time of the incident. The bodies of the deceased family members will be brought back to Hyderabad for their last rites.