Hyderabad family on vacation in US dies in road accident
What's the story
A family of four from Hyderabad, India, died in a tragic road accident in the United States. The deceased include Tejaswini, Sree Venkat, and their two children. They were on vacation in Dallas when their vehicle collided with a truck and caught fire. The family was returning from visiting relatives in Atlanta at the time of the incident. The bodies of the deceased family members will be brought back to Hyderabad for their last rites.
Student fatalities
Two Indian students die in separate accident
In a separate incident in May, two Indian students from Cleveland State University died in a road accident in Pennsylvania. The deceased were identified as 20-year-old Manav Patel and 23-year-old Saurav Prabhakar. According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, Prabhakar was driving when the accident occurred on May 10 in East Cocalico Township.
Incident overview
Another passenger injured
CCTV footage revealed that the vehicle veered off the road, hit a tree, and then crashed into a bridge. Both Patel and Prabhakar died on impact, while another passenger was injured and taken to a local hospital. The Indian Consulate expressed its condolences on social media platform X, saying they were "deeply saddened" by the news of the accident.