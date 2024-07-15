In short Simplifying... In short A security breach at a Trump rally is under investigation after an assassination attempt was made from a nearby rooftop.

The Secret Service and Homeland Security are working with local law enforcement to probe the incident, with calls from both Republican and Democratic representatives for a thorough examination of the rally's security failures.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, emphasizing the importance of candidate safety during campaign events.

Security Services probing security breach in Trump assassination attempt

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:48 am Jul 15, 202411:48 am

What's the story The US Secret Service is probing how a gunman managed to approach former President Donald Trump and injure him at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. The assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was neutralized by the Secret Service after firing multiple shots from an elevated position outside the rally venue. An AP analysis of videos, photos, and satellite imagery reveals that the shooter was alarmingly close to the stage where Trump was delivering his speech.

Shooter's tactics

Gunman's position, weapon used

Crooks was stationed on the roof of a manufacturing plant just north of the Butler Farm Show grounds, where Trump's rally took place. This location was less than 150 meters from where Trump was speaking, a distance within which a skilled marksman could feasibly hit a human-sized target. The weapon used by Crooks was an AR-15 rifle, the semi-automatic civilian version of the military M16, which US Army recruits are required to qualify with at similar distances during basic training.

Official response

Response of security teams

The Secret Service's counter sniper team, "Hercules," and counter assault team, "Hawkeye," were present at the rally. US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas stated that his department and the Secret Service are collaborating with law enforcement to investigate the shooting. He emphasized that ensuring the security of presidential candidates and their campaign events is one of his department's "most vital priorities." Mayorkas praised the Secret Service for their prompt action and strongly condemned this act of violence.

Inquiry demands

Calls for investigation into rally's security failures

Demands for an investigation have emerged from all political corners. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, has requested a briefing from the Secret Service and summoned Director Kimberly Cheatle to attend a hearing. US Representative Ritchie Torres, a New York Democrat, also called for an investigation into the "security failures" at the rally. According to reports, the Federal Bureau of Investigation will spearhead the investigation in collaboration with the Secret Service and local law enforcement agencies.