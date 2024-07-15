In short Simplifying... In short The FBI has released the first photo of the man, known as Crooks, who fired shots at Trump during a campaign rally, injuring the president's ear and leaving one dead.

Described as a quiet loner, Crooks was a high school graduate who worked at a nursing home and was found with a legally purchased AR-15 assault rifle.

The incident, now under investigation as a potential act of domestic terrorism, occurred just before the Republican National Convention, sparking conspiracy theories due to the lack of a clear motive.

FBI releases photo of alleged Trump assassin

FBI releases first photo of Crooks, who shot at Trump

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:19 am Jul 15, 202409:19 am

What's the story The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the first photograph of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old accused of attempting to assassinate former United States President Donald Trump. The image depicts a bespectacled Crooks, a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, smiling at the camera. "The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania," announced the FBI.

The incident

Crooks shot dead by Secret Service

Crooks was neutralized by Secret Service snipers after he fired multiple shots at Trump from a nearby rooftop during a campaign rally. The incident left a 50-year-old man dead, two other attendees wounded, and Trump's right ear injured. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man moving across rooftops and lying prone with a gun aimed at the rally. An AR-15 assault rifle—legally bought by his father—was discovered near Crooks's body after he was incapacitated by agents.

Personal profile

'Quiet,' 'loner' student

Described as a "quiet" student and a "loner," Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022. He was the recipient of a $500 "star award" from the National Math and Science Initiative. His peers remembered him as "socially reserved" and noted that he was frequently bullied at school. After graduation, Crooks found employment at a nursing home.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation continues

Following Crooks's attack on Trump, authorities discovered a "suspicious device" in his car, which is currently being examined by bomb technicians. Additionally, officials are conducting a search of his phone. The assassination attempt occurred just two days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee where Trump was scheduled to formally become the party's nominee.

New details

FBI investigating incident as possible act of domestic terrorism

Images of Crooks' body, reviewed by news agency R, show he was wearing a T-shirt from Demolition Ranch, a popular YouTube channel known for videos featuring its creator shooting handguns and assault rifles at various targets, including human mannequins. The FBI is investigating the incident as a possible act of domestic terrorism. However, the lack of a clear ideological motive has sparked conspiracy theories. Separately, Public records indicate his father is a registered Republican and his mother a registered Democrat.