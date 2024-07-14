Republican politicians demand answers from Secret Service

Why Trump has Secret Service detail even after leaving office

By Chanshimla Varah 07:03 pm Jul 14, 202407:03 pm

What's the story Former United States President Donald Trump was still recovering from a failed assassination attempt when senior Republicans began demanding explanations from the Secret Service. If a sitting president like Joe Biden was speaking at the event Friday, the Secret Service would have more agents at the Pennsylvania rally, sources told the Post. But Trump travels with a Secret Service detail that is only a fraction of that of sitting presidents, without counter assault and counter sniper defenses, leaving him vulnerable.

Incident details

Trump shot at Pennsylvania rally, suspect identified

The assassination attempt took place at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was shot in the ear from a nearby rooftop. One spectator was also killed, while two were critically injured. The Secret Service confirmed that "multiple shots" were fired by the 20-year-old suspect, Thomas Matthew Crook, who had positioned himself on the roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage. He was quickly neutralized by Secret Service snipers.

Congressional response

Secret Service faces scrutiny over security measures

The question by Republicans now is why Trump, being a former president himself, not receive additional security from the agency. The Secret Service is authorized by law to protect the president, vice president, president-elect, and vice president-elect's immediate families, former presidents, their spouses, and former president's children until the age of 16. In fact, the agency is required to protect a former president and his/her spouse during their lifetime, unless they decline protection as per Secret Service (Public Law 89-186).

Agency background

Secret Service's role and history

The Secret Service was established in 1865 by President Abraham Lincoln just hours before his own assassination. It was initially created to combat currency counterfeiting. It took on the role of protecting the US president after President William McKinley's assassination in 1901. Today, it provides permanent protection to the president, vice-president, their families, and their predecessors while also offering temporary protection to high-profile politicians and visiting heads of state.

Ongoing probe

Which candidates for president does the Secret Service protect?

Regarding presidential campaigns, the Secret Service is authorized by law (18 United States Code § 3056) to protect major presidential and vice presidential candidates and their spouses within 120 days of a general presidential election. According to the statute, "major presidential and vice presidential candidates" are those who have been identified as such by the Secretary of Homeland Security after consulting with an advisory council. The major candidates are protected by the Secret Service unless they decline.

Homeland

Security request denied by Homeland Security: Waltz

Following the assassination attempt, reports surfaced that Trump's campaign had asked for additional protection, but their request was ignored. Florida GOP Representative Mike Waltz alleged that the request was denied by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Local law enforcement personnel were present at the Pennsylvania event on Friday to provide assistance; however, their capabilities were limited in comparison to those of the Secret Service, which falls under the Department of Homeland Security.