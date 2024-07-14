In short Simplifying... In short A United Airlines flight was forced to divert after a passenger's aggressive behavior, which included attempting to bite a crew member, led to police intervention.

By Chanshimla Varah 01:27 pm Jul 14, 202401:27 pm

What's the story A United Airlines flight was forced to divert due to an "aggressive" female passenger who bit a flight attendant. The incident took place on United Flight 762, which had departed from Miami International Airport for Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday evening. The disruptive behavior of the unnamed passenger necessitated an unexpected stop in Orlando. The airline confirmed that the passenger became "aggressive and disruptive," prompting flight attendants to intervene for the safety of other customers.

Passenger's aggressive behavior leads to intervention

Cellphone footage obtained by TMZ shows the woman screaming profanities at other passengers while crew members tried to restrain her. The video also captures her attempting to bite a crew member's shirt despite being secured with zip-ties. The footage later shows police officers boarding the plane and escorting the disruptive woman off, a move that was met with applause from fellow passengers.

Police intervention

Police escort aggressive passenger off diverted flight

Once the flight landed in Orlando, law enforcement was waiting to remove the woman from the aircraft. The incident resulted in a three and a half hour delay for Flight 762 as a new crew had to be assembled in Orlando, according to WSVN. As of Wednesday, no arrest had been made according to a spokesperson from the Orlando Police Department. The passenger was later taken to a local hospital for medical assessment