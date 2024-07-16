In short Simplifying... In short President Biden has expressed regret over his 'Bull's-eye' comment, which some critics believe may have incited an assassination attempt on Trump.

Despite calls for his resignation due to concerns about his age and debate performance, Biden remains firm, citing his successful nomination by 14 million voters.

He also addressed concerns about his mental acuity, asserting that his cognitive abilities are "pretty damn good" and that he's accomplished more than any other president in recent years.

Biden expresses regret over 'bull's-eye' comment after Trump assassination attempt

01:56 pm Jul 16, 2024

What's the story United States President Joe Biden has publicly expressed regret over his previous comment about placing former President Donald Trump "in a bull's-eye." This admission comes after an assassination attempt on Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president was grazed by a bullet on his right ear, an injury he claimed could have been fatal had he not turned his head slightly to read a chart on illegal immigration.

Statement

Biden clarifies intent behind 'Bull's-eye' comment

In an interview with the NBC's Lester Holt at the White House, Biden clarified his controversial statement. He stated that his intention was to draw attention to Trump's actions and policies, not to incite violence. "I meant focus on him: Focus on what he's doing, focus on one of his policies, focus on the number of lies he told," explained Biden. The President also defended himself against accusations of fostering hostility toward Trump.

Response

Biden responds to accusations of inciting violence

Several Trump supporters and prominent Republicans, including Trump's newly elected vice presidential running mate JD Vance, have alleged that Biden's rhetoric could have incited the assassination attempt. Vance stated that the "central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs," and claimed that this rhetoric led directly to the assassination attempt. In response, Biden argued it was necessary to counteract Trump's own inflammatory remarks.

Stance

Biden stands firm amid calls for his step down

Despite acknowledging his mistake, Biden remained unyielding about his position as the Democratic Party's candidate for the upcoming election. This comes amid calls from within his party for him to step down due to concerns about his age and fitness for a second term following a disastrous debate performance last month. "14 million people voted for me to be the nominee of the Democratic Party, okay?" said Biden, "I listen to them."

Fitness

Biden addresses concerns over his mental acuity

Biden also addressed concerns about his mental sharpness during the NBC interview. He stated that his mental acuity was "pretty damn good." Acknowledging that people might question his fitness due to his age, he said, "I'm old...But I'm only three years older than Trump, No. 1. And No. 2, my mental acuity's been pretty damn good. I've gotten more done than any president has in a long, long time in three-and-a-half years. So I'm willing to be judged on that."