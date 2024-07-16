Who's Usha Vance, Indian-origin wife of Trump's vice presidential pick
Former United States President Donald Trump announced JD Vance, a rising star in the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, as his running mate on Monday. JD, once a harsh critic who became one of Trump's most reliable supporters in Congress, is married to Indian-origin Usha Chilukuri Vance. As JD, the bestselling author of "Hillbilly Elegy," steps into the spotlight, here's everything to know about his Indian-American wife and family.
JD met his wife at Yale Law School
JD (39) met his wife at Yale Law School in the 2010s. They bonded over a project on "social decline in white America," according to the New York Times. According to reports, JD related to the topic due to his challenging upbringing in Ohio, where his mother struggled with addiction, and his father was mostly absent, leaving his grandparents to care for him. Despite these hardships, JD became a venture capitalist, a successful author, and a prominent political figure.
Couple married in 2014
Usha, a fellow student at Yale, assisted Vance in organizing that group discussion. Raised in a diverse San Diego neighborhood by Indian immigrant parents, she found the topic of white societal decline both intellectually interesting and personally relevant, reports added. After dating for several years, the couple married in Kentucky in 2014, with a Hindu pundit reportedly officiating the ceremony.
Usha works as litigator in San Francisco, Washington DC
Usha and JD Vance have three children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. Though Usha typically maintains a low profile, she has made occasional political appearances, such as during JD's 2022 Senate campaign in Ohio. She works as a litigator in San Francisco and Washington, DC, and has clerked for Chief Justice John G Roberts Jr of the US Supreme Court, as well as for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Judge Amul Thapar.
JD acknowledges Usha's role in supporting his career
The Ohio Senator has consistently acknowledged Usha's role in supporting his career. "I'm one of those guys who really benefits from having sort of a powerful female voice over his left shoulder saying, 'Don't do that...do that,'" he said during his 2020 interview with The Megyn Kelly Show. "Usha definitely brings me back to earth," Vance added, "If I get a little too cocky or a little too proud, I just remind myself that she's way more accomplished than I."