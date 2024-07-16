In short Simplifying... In short Usha Vance, an Indian-origin litigator and wife of JD Vance, Trump's vice presidential pick, is a Yale Law School alumna who married JD in 2014.

Raised by Indian immigrant parents in San Diego, she has made occasional political appearances and works in San Francisco and Washington, DC.

JD acknowledges Usha's significant role in supporting his career, often crediting her for keeping him grounded. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Trump announces JD Vance as his running mate

Who's Usha Vance, Indian-origin wife of Trump's vice presidential pick

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:51 am Jul 16, 202409:51 am

What's the story Former United States President Donald Trump announced JD Vance, a rising star in the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement, as his running mate on Monday. JD, once a harsh critic who became one of Trump's most reliable supporters in Congress, is married to Indian-origin Usha Chilukuri Vance. As JD, the bestselling author of "Hillbilly Elegy," steps into the spotlight, here's everything to know about his Indian-American wife and family.

Personal journey

JD met his wife at Yale Law School

JD (39) met his wife at Yale Law School in the 2010s. They bonded over a project on "social decline in white America," according to the New York Times. According to reports, JD related to the topic due to his challenging upbringing in Ohio, where his mother struggled with addiction, and his father was mostly absent, leaving his grandparents to care for him. Despite these hardships, JD became a venture capitalist, a successful author, and a prominent political figure.

College mates

Couple married in 2014

Usha, a fellow student at Yale, assisted Vance in organizing that group discussion. Raised in a diverse San Diego neighborhood by Indian immigrant parents, she found the topic of white societal decline both intellectually interesting and personally relevant, reports added. After dating for several years, the couple married in Kentucky in 2014, with a Hindu pundit reportedly officiating the ceremony.

Professional life

Usha works as litigator in San Francisco, Washington DC

Usha and JD Vance have three children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. Though Usha typically maintains a low profile, she has made occasional political appearances, such as during JD's 2022 Senate campaign in Ohio. She works as a litigator in San Francisco and Washington, DC, and has clerked for Chief Justice John G Roberts Jr of the US Supreme Court, as well as for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Judge Amul Thapar.

Statement

JD acknowledges Usha's role in supporting his career

The Ohio Senator has consistently acknowledged Usha's role in supporting his career. "I'm one of those guys who really benefits from having sort of a powerful female voice over his left shoulder saying, 'Don't do that...do that,'" he said during his 2020 interview with The Megyn Kelly Show. "Usha definitely brings me back to earth," Vance added, "If I get a little too cocky or a little too proud, I just remind myself that she's way more accomplished than I."