Cameras, visitor logs checked after cocaine found at White House

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 06, 2023 | 11:30 am 1 min read

The substance was found at the White House on Sunday

A powdery substance found by the Secret Service at the White House on Sunday was cocaine, Reuters reported, quoting an official on Wednesday. The substance was discovered in a cubby hole in the West Wing area, where visitors store their electronic devices and other items before going on tours. The official said visitor logs and cameras were being checked to find the suspect.

Will take appropriate action: White House

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, "Where this was discovered is a heavily traveled area where many...West Wing visitors come through." "We will take any action...that is appropriate and warranted, pending the outcome of Secret Service," she added. Reportedly, United States (US) President Joe Biden was not present at the White House when the incident occurred.

West Wing is attached to Biden's residence

According to Reuters, the West Wing is attached to Biden's executive mansion. It includes the Oval Office, cabinet room, and office for the presidential staff. Hundreds of people—including politicians, guests, and reporters—pass through West Wing on a regular basis. Cocaine is a "schedule II" drug in the US, and possessing it is a misdemeanor in Washington.

