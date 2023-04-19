World

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris release tax returns. Know their salaries

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris release tax returns. Know their salaries

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 19, 2023, 06:14 pm 1 min read

The White House has restored the practice of releasing the president's and vice president's tax return reports

United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released their federal tax returns on Tuesday, which showed their salaries for 2022 to be $400,000 and $219,171, respectively. According to reports, First Lady Jill Biden earned $82,335 for teaching at Northern Virginia Community College, while Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff made $169,665 from his job at Georgetown University Law Center.

Bidens owed $137,658 to federal government

The Bidens also earned adjusted gross earnings of $579,514, a slight drop from the previous year's earnings, per CNN. The couple paid $169,820 in taxes, of which they owed $137,658 to the federal government. The rest of their income came from pensions, investment interests, annuities, and distributions from retirement accounts. As for donations, they mostly gave to churches and organizations that help children.

Harris earned $62,870 from her books

Meanwhile, Harris and her husband earned $456,918 together last year. The vice president earned $62,870 from her books in 2022, and she and Emhoff donated $23,000 to charity. According to reports, the couple also owed $93,570 in federal income taxes. Notably, the White House has restored the practice of releasing the president's and vice president's tax return reports in a show of transparency.