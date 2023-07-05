World

July 3, 2023 marks hottest day recorded on Earth

July 3, 2023 marks hottest day recorded on Earth

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 05, 2023 | 12:25 pm 2 min read

The average global temperature on July 3 reached 17.01 degrees Celsius

This Monday i.e. July 3 was the hottest day ever on Earth. For the first time, the global temperature exceeded an average of 17 degrees Celsius, according to the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction. This is the highest-ever temperature that the world has seen since records started in 1979. What's worrying is that temperatures are likely to soar higher over the next year.

July 3 logged record-high average temperature of 17.01 degrees Celsius

The average global temperature on July 3 reached 17.01 degrees Celsius. It beats the former record of 16.92 degrees Celsius recorded on July 24 last year. ​Generally, the world's mean temperature swings between roughly 12 degrees Celsius to just below 17 degrees Celsius on any given day. Between 1979-2000, global temperatures averaged 16.2 degrees in July, exceeding it for the first time this year.

Mean global temperature rises until July-end or start of August

It is estimated that the current daily average temperature record could be broken as the northern hemisphere has entered into the summer season. In general, the mean global temperature sees a rise until the end of July or the start of August. That being said, the current temperature record will soon be substantiated by further measurements.

El Nino could exacerbate the rise in global temperatures

Experts predict global temperature is likely to increase over the next year given the onset of El Nino—a weather phenomenon that affects climate patterns across the world. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) confirmed on Monday the onset of El Nino. The last significant El Nino event happened in 2016, which brought about the hottest year on record so far.

Several parts of the world are witnessing intense heatwave

The announcement of the new temperature record comes at a time when heat waves are gripping several parts of the world. The southern US has been witnessing an intense heatwave in recent weeks. Parts of China have recorded temperatures of more than 35 degrees Celsius due to a lasting heatwave and North Africa has clocked temperatures close to 50 degrees Celsius.

'The first in a series of new records'

Commenting on the new temperature record, Zeke Hausfather, who is a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, said: "Unfortunately, it promises to only be the first in a series of new records set this year as increasing emissions of [carbon dioxide] and greenhouse gases, coupled with a growing El Niño event, push temperatures to new highs."

Share this timeline