Relief for Imran Khan, Islamabad HC says Toshakhana case untenable

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 04, 2023 | 03:42 pm 2 min read

Granting relief to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared the Toshakhana case against him as inadmissible

Granting relief to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the Toshakhana case against him inadmissible. After reserving the verdict earlier on Khan's petition, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq pronounced his decision quashing a trial court's order that ruled the criminal case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Khan as admissible.

Why does this story matter?

The Toshakhana case charges Khan with concealing income from selling state gifts received from foreign dignitaries and submitting a false statement. The ECP disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years last year, months after he was ousted from power following a no-confidence motion in parliament. Meanwhile, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of framing Khan.

Khan was indicted in the case in May

Farooq reserved his verdict on June 23, saying that the matter would be looked into after Eid. Khan was indicted in the case in May by Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who rejected objections regarding the maintainability of the case.

Khan's supporters clashed with police to stop his arrest

In March, arrest warrants were issued against Khan in the Toshakhana case. However, the warrants were canceled by a court as Khan's supporters clashed with police outside the court complex. Days before this, his supporters camped outside his residence to stop his arrest. Khan alleged the PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government wanted to arrest him and close all cases against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz's elder brother.

Khan raised discount rate from 20% to 50%

While lawmakers in Pakistan are allowed to buy gifts from the Toshkhana, or state repository, at a discounted price and leaders are allowed to sell them, concealing transactions is illegal. After coming to power, Khan raised the discount rate from 20% to 50%. Poll records show that Khan bought gifts worth PKR 10.8 crore from the Toshakhana for PKR 2.15 crore.

