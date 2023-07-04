World

Saudi Arabia executes 5, including an Egyptian, for terrorism

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 04, 2023 | 01:05 pm 2 min read

Saudi Arabia put five people to death for carrying out a terror attack on a house of worship that killed five people

In its biggest group execution this year, Saudi Arabia put five people to death for carrying out a terror attack on a house of worship that killed five people and injured an unknown number of people. There were four Saudis and an Egyptian among those executed. However, the Interior Ministry's statement didn't give details about the attack or the method of execution.

Why does this story matter?

Saudi Arabia, a monarchy, reportedly has the highest rate of execution in the world, and it has been accused of carrying out unfair trials to execute dissidents and protesters. Earlier this year, the BBC reported that the execution rate in the kingdom has more than doubled since 2015 when King Salman took over and appointed his son Mohammed bin Salman to key positions.

68 people have been executed this year

The latest group execution raised the number of people put to death by the kingdom this year to 68. Since May, Saudi Arabia has executed over 20 people for terrorism-related offenses. Last year, the kingdom executed 147 people, more than twice the number of executions in 2021. Many prisoners were reportedly executed without any advance warning to their families.

41 of 81 executed in a day were Shiites: HRW

In May, two Bahrainis were executed for terrorism. Amnesty International said the case was based on "torture-tainted confessions." In March 2022, 81 people convicted of terrorism were executed in a single day. Human Rights Watch said, "It is highly unlikely that any of the men received a fair trial," adding that 41 of those executed were Shiites, a minority in the kingdom of Sunnis.

Saudi ended death penalty for minors in 2020

The recent increase in executions comes as the kingdom's de facto ruler, Salman, has been trying to whitewash Saudi Arabia's image by introducing economic and social reforms. In 2020, the kingdom ended the death penalty and abolished flogging for minors. MBS earlier said there will be no death penalty except in murder cases or those that "threaten the lives of many people."

