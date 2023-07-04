World

Afghanistan: Taliban bans women's beauty salons in new decree

The Taliban captured Kabul in August 2021

In a new verbal order, the Taliban has banned women's beauty salons in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, and other provinces, Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue spokesperson Mohammad Akif Mahajar told TOLO News. The ministry has also ordered the Kabul municipality to cancel the licenses of women's beauty salons. Since seizing power in 2021, the Islamic Emirate has imposed several bans on women.

'Men are jobless,' says woman makeup artist

Talking to TOLO News, Raihan Mubariz, a makeup artist, said, "The men are jobless... Women are forced to work in a beauty salon to find a loaf of bread. If they are banned there, what can we do?" "We will not get out of the home if men (of the family) have jobs. What can we do?" said another makeup artist.

Women barred from schools, universities, jobs in Afghanistan

Earlier, the Taliban prohibited women from taking part in Eid celebrations in two provinces, going to schools, universities, and most public-sector jobs. They were also barred from going to public areas like parks, cinemas, and other recreation areas. The Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, 2021, forcing senior officials to flee the nation as the United States (US) Army retreated from Afghanistan.

