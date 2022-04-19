World

Afghanistan: Three bomb blasts at Kabul boys' school; 6 killed

Afghanistan: Three bomb blasts at Kabul boys' school; 6 killed

Written by Abhishek Hari Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 19, 2022, 04:23 pm 2 min read

Three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul on Tuesday, killing six people and injuring dozens. (Representational Image)

Three bomb blasts at a boys' school in Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul, on Tuesday killed six people, including students, and injured many. The attack took place in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi, a Hazara Shia-dominated neighborhood. A spokesperson for the Kabul Police, Khalid Zadran, said in a tweet that the explosions at Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in western Kabul "caused casualties among our Shiite brothers."

Bomb blasts No outfit has claimed responsibility so far

According to reports, the explosions took place when the school's students were leaving their classes. The first blast reportedly occurred at the nearby Mumtaz Tuition Center and was followed by two more explosions close to the school. Moreover, Zadran said the attackers targeted the school using improvised explosive devices. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Details At least 14 injured in the attack, claims hospital official

"Three different explosions at Abdul Rahim Shahid High School in [Kabul's] 18th district have caused casualties to our Shia compatriots and we will share the details later," Zadran tweeted. Reports said while six people were killed, 11 were injured in the attack. However, the head of a Kabul hospital's nursing unit claimed that at least 14 people were injured in the Tuesday blasts.

Information Blasts targeted the Hazara minority community

As mentioned before, the targeted school is located in western Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi area, which is primarily populated by the Hazara community, a religious and ethnic minority group. Earlier, this community has been targeted several times by Sunni militant outfits, including the Islamic State.

Taliban Attacks happening despite the Taliban's claim of security

Despite the Taliban's claim that they have secured the country since taking power in August last year, experts have been warning about the possibility of a resurgence of violence in the region. The threat, especially from the Islamic State militants still exists. To note, this outfit had claimed the responsibility for several attacks throughout the country in the recent past.