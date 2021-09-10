Pakistan will use own currency for trade with Taliban: Report

Pakistan will use own currency for trade with the Taliban, in its attempt to control the Afghan economy.

Pakistan is planning to carry out bilateral trade with the Taliban using its own currency, the Pakistani rupee. The Taliban took over Afghanistan last month and the country's economy has since been struggling. With the said move, Pakistan wants to have a greater hold over the Afghan economy and businesses, top sources told News18. Here are more details on this.

Sources told the publication that this is part of Pakistan's efforts to control the Afghan economy, after already trying to do so with that country's Army and Intelligence. After Pakistan's currency comes into play, the value of the Afghan currency will drop, those sources added. Following that, Afghan trade will greatly depend on Pakistan's prices and volume, according to sources.

Recently, Pakistan's ISI chief had visited Kabul

Just days ahead of the Taliban government formation this week, the chief of Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed had visited Kabul and met with Taliban leaders. It has been speculated that Hameed held talks to end the deadlock between rival factions within the Taliban, pushing for greater participation of the Haqqani Network in the new government.

Haqqani Network given importance in new regime

Earlier, it was widely believed that the Taliban's popular face Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar would lead the new Afghan government. However, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, seemingly a compromise candidate between the factions, was given the top post while Baradar has been made his deputy. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the chief of the Haqqani Network, is set to head the powerful Interior Ministry.

Pakistan accused of backing the Taliban for long

Pakistan has long been accused of secretly supporting the Taliban, even though it denies that at international platforms. Experts say a Taliban government in Afghanistan could help Pakistan further counter India. In fact, many Taliban leaders were either born in or have studied in Pakistan. After the Taliban takeover, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the group was "breaking the chains of slavery."

Meanwhile, the Taliban government will likely be installed on Saturday, September 11, reports say. The day marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in America, shortly after which US troops had invaded Afghanistan. Separately, 113 people, including American and British citizens, flew out of Kabul, in a Qatar Airways plane on Thursday - the first such flight since last month's US pullout.