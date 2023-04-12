Business

Google ends mandatory global COVID-19 vaccine requirements to enter offices

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 12, 2023, 02:03 pm 1 min read

The company's decision came a day after US President Joe Biden ended national emergency in the country

Tech giant Google on Tuesday dropped its mandatory global vaccine requirements to enter its buildings, asserting that most people today have some level of immunity against COVID-19, reported CNBC. In a companywide email sent to employees, Chris Rackow, Google's Vice President of Global Security, said, "Vaccines will no longer be required as a condition of entry to any of our buildings."

Now world is in a very different place: Rackow

As per the email, Google "put in place emergency measures such as the COVID-19 vaccine policy to keep everyone safe, but now the world is in a very different place." "Case rates and hospitalizations have stabilized for many months now, and governments all around the world — including the United States — are ending emergency declarations, lifting restrictions, and ending vaccination mandates."

Joe Biden ended national emergency in the US

The company's decision came a day after President Joe Biden signed a bill on Monday that sought to end the three-year-long national emergency declared during the pandemic. Notably, Google told its employees in December 2021 that they must get vaccinated against the disease, a move that was widely criticized by several employees who urged the company to rethink its policy.