Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 12, 2023, 11:04 am

BNB is up 1.47% from last week

Bitcoin has slipped 0.28% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,978.24. It is 5.05% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.63% from yesterday to trade at $1,867.27. It is down 2.25% from last week. The two leading tokens have a market capitalization of $580 billion and $225.02 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $318.86, a 2.37% decrease from yesterday and 1.47% higher than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after falling 1.28% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.77% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.08%) and $0.088 (down 3.27%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 7.44% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.71 (up 4.81%), $6.3999 (up 3.89%), $0.000011 (down 4.11%), and $1.09 (down 2.82%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 7.44% while Polka Dot has remained flat. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 3.16% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 5.96%.

Take a look at today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Solana, Flare, Render Token, Fantom, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $22.69 (up 4.81%), $0.033 (up 4.35%), $1.58 (up 3.90%), $0.44 (up 2.37%), and $3.73 (up 1.98%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.05%) and $0.99 (up 0.04%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.17%).

Here are the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Rocket Pool, Conflux, Lido DAO, Frax Share, and SingularityNET. They are trading at $42.23 (down 11.04%), $0.33 (down 9.74%), $2.21 (down 9.72%), $8.47 (down 5.83%), and $0.33 (down 5.77%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $10.47 billion (down 11.39%) and $1.27 billion (down 9.51%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.72 billion which is down 1.45% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $17.82 (down 1.32%), $1 (up 0.06%), $29,969.02 (down 0.31%), $7.15 (down 2.68%), and $5.78 (down 4.44%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, Decentraland, and Conflux are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.20 (down 0.01%), $4.21 (down 2.94%), $0.99 (down 3.23%), $0.55 (down 4.16%), and $0.33 (down 9.74%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.22 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.72 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $951.97 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $880.12 billion.