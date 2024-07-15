In short Simplifying... In short In a surprising turn of events, an assassination attempt on Donald Trump was thwarted during the Jagannath Rath Yatra festival, a celebration he had supported nearly 48 years ago by providing his train yard for free to construct the festival's chariots.

The attack occurred at a rally in Pennsylvania, where a 20-year-old suspect fired from a nearby rooftop, injuring Trump and others before being neutralized by Secret Service.

Lord Jagannath's 'divine intervention' saved Donald Trump: ISKCON

Jul 15, 2024

What's the story Former United States President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt with minor injuries on Saturday, which the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) attributed to divine intervention by Lord Jagannath. The ISKCON spokesperson referred to Trump's involvement with the first Rath Yatra in New York 48 years ago, where he reportedly assisted devotees. The spokesperson suggested that Lord Jagannath repaid this favor by protecting Trump during the attack.

Trump's historical connection with ISKCON recalled

"Yes, for sure it's a divine intervention. Exactly 48 years ago, Donald Trump saved the Jagannath Rath Yatra festival. Today, as the world celebrates the Jagannath Rath Yatra festival again, Trump was attacked, and Jagannath returned the favour by saving him," Radharamn Das, Iskcon spokesperson said. "In July 1976, Donald Trump helped Iskcon devotees organise Rath Yatra by providing his train yard for the construction of the raths for free," Das added.

Details of assassination attempt on Trump revealed

He further said, "Nearly 48 years ago, when[ISKCON] was planning to organize the first Rath Yatra in New York City, challenges were galore. While the grant of a parade permit at the Fifth Avenue was nothing short of a miracle, finding a huge empty site...was also never going to be easy. They knocked at the doors of every person possible, but in vain. It was then that...Trump emerged as a ray of hope for the Krishna devotees."

20-year-old suspect neutralized

To recall, the assassination attempt took place at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was shot in the ear from a nearby rooftop. One spectator was also killed, while two were critically injured. The Secret Service confirmed that "multiple shots" were fired by the 20-year-old suspect, Thomas Matthew Crook, who had positioned himself on the roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage. He was quickly neutralized by Secret Service snipers.

Investigation into assasination attempt

President Joe Biden has ordered a review of how a 20-year-old man with an AR-15-style rifle was able to get close enough to shoot at Trump from a rooftop. At present, the motive behind the attack on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee remains unclear. The incident was the most serious assassination attempt on a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot at by a gunman in 1981, which left him seriously wounded.