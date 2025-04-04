Heavy rainfall expected in Kerala, Karnataka, TN; heatwave in others
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and isolated heavy rainfall over areas of South Peninsular India until April 6.
According to the IMD, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and adjoining Madhya Maharashtra, along with a trough extending from South Interior Karnataka to southwest Madhya Pradesh, is impacting weather patterns.
These atmospheric conditions will cause light to moderate rain across South Peninsular India on April 4 and 5.
Rainfall forecast
Heavy rainfall expected in southern states
Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Coastal Karnataka are likely to see heavy rainfall on April 4-6. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands will also receive heavy downpour today.
The Northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, are also likely to experience heavy rainfall on April 5-6 with isolated hailstorms.
City forecast
Bengaluru and Hyderabad brace for more rain
Bengaluru, which saw moderate showers on April 3 providing relief from the heatwave, is likely to witness more rains. The city received 4.3mm of rain, with Kempegowda International Airport recording 22.4mm rainfall.
The IMD has also predicted more showers in Hyderabad, accompanied by cloudy skies and thunderstorms.
A yellow alert has been issued for Chennai in the wake of likely heavy rainfall in the city.
Heatwave warning
Heatwave conditions persist in northwest India
Most parts of Northwest and West India will, however, continue to burn under severe heat.
The IMD has warned of heatwave conditions in isolated parts of Saurashtra and Kutch (April 4-8), West Rajasthan (April 6-9), Gujarat (April 6-8), and East Rajasthan, Punjab, as well as Haryana (April 7-9).
Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5°C over the next five days is likely.
Seasonal forecast
IMD predicts hotter-than-usual April-June period
The IMD predicted that Himachal Pradesh is also likely to have a hotter-than-usual April-June with a higher probability of heatwaves.
"There will be about 10-20% more heat wave days over low hills/plain areas and mid hills except over high hills where there will be a normal number of heat wave days during the three months," the IMD said.
In Uttarakhand, temperatures will rise further with dry conditions prevailing. However, some hilly areas might see light rain in a few days.