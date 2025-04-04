What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and isolated heavy rainfall over areas of South Peninsular India until April 6.

According to the IMD, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and adjoining Madhya Maharashtra, along with a trough extending from South Interior Karnataka to southwest Madhya Pradesh, is impacting weather patterns.

These atmospheric conditions will cause light to moderate rain across South Peninsular India on April 4 and 5.