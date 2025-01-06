What's the story

Suresh Chandrakar, the prime accused in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Hyderabad on Sunday night.

The arrest comes after an extensive search operation where over 200 CCTV footages were reviewed and nearly 300 mobile numbers were traced.

Suresh had been evading capture since the incident came to light and was found hiding at his driver's residence in Hyderabad.