Vikrant Massey's film 'The Sabarmati Report' has made a strong showing at the box office, earning ₹28.25cr in 17 days despite a slight dip in the second week.

The film's occupancy rates varied across regions, with Chennai recording the highest at 76.33%.

In a surprising twist, Massey announced an indefinite break from acting, leaving fans curious about the future performance of the film.

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' earns ₹28.25cr in 17 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:34 am Dec 02, 202410:34 am

What's the story The Sabarmati Report, a film directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, has come a long way at the box office. The movie, which features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles, has raked in an estimated ₹28.25cr India net in its first 17 days of release. On its 17th day alone (Sunday), it added around ₹2.25cr to its total collection (early estimates).

Collection breakdown

'The Sabarmati Report' witnessed fluctuating collections over weeks

The film's box office journey has been a rollercoaster. In its opening week, The Sabarmati Report raked in ₹11.5cr India net. The second week witnessed a slight dip with ₹10.5cr collection, an 8.7% drop from the previous week. However, the movie made a comeback on its 15th day (third Friday) with a whopping 180% spike in collections to ₹2.1cr India net as compared to ₹0.75cr (second Thursday) earnings on the previous day.

Occupancy rate

'The Sabarmati Report' recorded 19.96% Hindi occupancy on Day 17

On its 17th day, The Sabarmati Report noted an overall Hindi occupancy of 19.96%. The film's occupancy fluctuated across the day with morning shows recording a 7.95% occupancy rate, afternoon shows at 22.75%, evening shows peaking at 29.9%, and night shows witnessing a slight dip to 19.24%.

Regional performance

'The Sabarmati Report' saw varied theater occupancy across regions

The film's theater occupancy on its 17th day also differed across regions. In Mumbai, the overall Hindi (2D) occupancy stood at 21.75% with 395 shows. The NCR recorded a lower rate of 15.5% across 360 shows. Meanwhile, Bengaluru and Hyderabad saw higher occupancies of 31.5% and 27.25% respectively, while Chennai recorded the highest regional occupancy at a staggering 76.33%.

Recent

Meanwhile, lead star Massey announced retirement from acting

While things are looking good for The Sabarmati Report, its lead star, Massey dropped a bomb on fans on Monday morning. Taking to social media, the 12th Fail actor announced an indefinite break from acting after two more of his films get released in 2025. It's to be seen how this announcement will affect Sabarmati's performance.